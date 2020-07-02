We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Ant and Dec have been on our screens for 30 years, and have celebrated this milestone with some very exciting news.

Taking to Instagram, Ant and Dec revealed that they’ve penned a new book all about their TV adventures throughout the past three decades.

Appropriately named ‘Once Upon a Tyne’, the Geordie duo shared a first look at their new book, which saw them posing in tuxedos in front of a blue backdrop.

In their caption, they wrote, ‘Behold… we have a cover! Here it is in all its blue and gold glory.

‘As an old proverb says, ‘Good things come in pairs’… but as another old proverb says, ‘If you’ve been in a double act with your best mate for thirty years, why not write a book about all your most memorable moments in three decades of showbusiness?

But that’s less catchy. Thirty years, eh? Amazing, especially when you consider we are both still 27 years old 😉’

The book will explore their hometown beginnings in Byker Grove, through to their stint as pop stars, and then their star-studded TV career.

Fans should expect all sorts of iconic moments from TV shows such as I’m a Celeb, Saturday Night Takeaway, and Britain’s Got Talent.

Ant and Dec’s new book will feature never-before-seen photography and plenty of tales to entertain fans.

And fans are already excited to read the new book, with many of them taking to Instagram to share their thoughts.

One wrote, ‘The first book was the funniest ive ever read, so looking forward to this one ❤️’

Another added, ‘On order. Can’t wait 😍’

And a third wrote, ‘Just love the title. ❤️’

Will you be getting a copy? Let us know your thoughts on Facebook!