Ant and Dec just confirmed some very exciting news

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Ant and Dec are one of Britain’s most iconic duos.

And the famous Geordie pair have announced some seriously exciting news that is sure to thrill their fans.

The telly stars took to their Twitter account to tell their 6.8 million followers all about their next big career move.

Explaining they’re releasing something very special to mark their 30 year milestone of working together, the Tweet read, ‘This year we’ll have been working together for 30 years (blimey!) and we’re writing a book to mark the anniversary with stories and pics from our time on the telly, published 3rd September. Stay safe.’

The book naturally pays tribute to the icons’ home town with its title, ‘Once Upon A Tyne: Celebrating 30 Years Together on Telly.’

The book’s online synopsis gives a sneak peek into what readers can expect to find inside, saying, ‘Ant and Dec hold a special place in the hearts of TV viewers everywhere. This is their epic story, with never-before-seen photography and the very best tales from their 30 years in TV. From their modest beginnings in Byker Grove through to their ‘unique’ time as pop stars and an award-laden TV career, those three decades have flown by in the blink of an eye.’

Sounds like a page turner!

Loads of excitable fans responded to the Tweet to share their joy.

‘AHHHHHHHH BEST LOCKDOWN NEWS EVER,’ one penned, while a second added, ‘Well at least I know this news is real, it’s past the time for an April Fools.’

‘I have pre ordered a book I don’t even read,’ added a third.

‘AMAZING I can’t wait for that book to be published, congratulations to your both your my idol and the nations favourite double act,’ applauded a fourth.

Sounds like Ant and Dec could have a best seller on their hands!