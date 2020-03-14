Ant and Dec share devastating update amid Coronavirus pandemic

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Saturday Night Takeaway live finale in Florida has been cancelled as Coronavirus continues to cause havoc across the world.

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnely have been giving away “places on the plane” since the series began earlier this month, but now the decision has been made to scrap the huge finale.

The TV duo were set to take 300 fans out to Disney World Orlando in just a matter of weeks, but the park have since made the decision to close.

A spokesperson for ITV said, “We will no longer be broadcasting the Saturday Night Takeaway finale from Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

“Walt Disney World has made the decision to close, beginning on Monday 16 March until the end of the month.

“The wellbeing of all our prize winners, as well as our production team, is always our number one priority.”

Thankfully, ITV bosses confirmed the lucky winners of “a place on the plane” WOULD still be able to redeem their free holiday at a later date.

“All recipients of a ‘Place on the Plane’ prize will have their prizes honoured and flown by Virgin Holidays for a 5-night stay at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida at such later date when it is practical for Virgin Holidays and Walt Disney World Resort to fulfil the prize.”

Ant and Dec, both 44, have since confirmed the live show will go ahead as planned with a full live audience tonight and for the foreseeable future – until circumstances change.

Taking to Twitter on their joint account, Dec said, “On our way in to prepare your #SaturdayNightTakeaway for tonight. We’re business as usual and will be for as long as we are able and allowed. We’ll do our best to bring you a few smiles. See you on the telly! D.”