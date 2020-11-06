We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Apprentice star Thomas Skinner and his fiancée Sinéad Chambers have welcomed their first child together.

The business savvy TV start from Essex, who appeared on the 2019 series of Alan Sugar’s search for a business partner, confirmed the wonderful news on social media.

Revealing that he and Sinead are now parents to a baby boy, 28-year-old bedding salesman Thomas penned on Twitter, ‘My beautiful baby boy is here and he is amazing. So perfect. Sinéad and baby are doing fantastic. I want to say a massive thank you to the fantastic team at the hospital who have been absolutely fantastic. We are so, so happy!! I’ve never felt love like this before. He is perfect.’

The baby was due to be born on October 26th but arrived late, the day before England began it’s second national lockdown.

Plenty of his fans responded to the Tweet to send their love and congratulatory words.

‘Mega Bosh! No matter how perfect your own mattress is you aren’t getting a full nights sleep for a while. Congratulations now you’re a proper family,’ one wrote.

‘Delighted for you and Sinead, many many congratulations! Nothing like it meeting your child, never known a feeling like it before or since. Wishing you both love and delight with your firstborn,’ added another online supporter.

‘Yes mate! Congratulations to you and Sinéad and to your whole family. You’ve just started something amazing – savour every single second, it’s perfect,’ wrote another.

Thomas confirmed news of Sinéad’s pregnancy back in April, posting a series of photos of the happy couple smiling for the camera while flashing their baby’s ultrasound scan pictures.

Video of the Week

‘BEST NEWS! Just wanted to let you know that Sinéad & I are expecting a little baby! Due date is 23rd October. We are super excited! Thought I would send a little tweet to make you smile. Hope you all have a great day! We are absolutely over the moon! Thomas & Sinéad,’ he wrote beside the upload.

‘I wonder if @Lord_Sugar wants be a godfather,’ Thomas cheekily added.