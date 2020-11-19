We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

After the news that Jesy Nelson is taking an ‘extended break’ from the band, and reports that the other girls are signing up for solo projects, fans have one question: are Little mix splitting up?

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has landed her first movie role in British romantic comedy Boxing Day, according to Deadline. I May Destroy You actor Aml Ameen will star in and direct the film, which sees his character, Melvin, return home to London from America to introduce his fiancée Lisa – played by Aja Naomi King – to his eccentric British-Caribbean family. Leigh-Anne’s role in the movie hasn’t been revealed.

It’s also been claimed that Jade Thirlwall, 27, is being eyed by bosses at the BBC for a series of hosting gigs – after impressing them during Little Mix: The Search and her appearance on Drag Race UK.

A source told The Sun, ‘Jade has everything to make a great presenter — she can read an autocue while also being a bit ­spontaneous and funny. Not to forget she’s very easy on the eye.’ The publication also reported that Perrie Edwards is also considering her future post-Little Mix.

Fans took to social media to question what the reports could mean for the band and, unsurprisingly, many are devastated at the possibility of a split.

One wrote, ‘Little Mix splitting up would rlly define 2020. Pls no.’ Another said, ‘My heart won’t be able to cope if Little Mix split up.’ And a third speculated, ‘When a band member suddenly doesn’t show up, it usually means she’s left and then the band will announce a split a couple of months later. The end of Little Mix.’

Jesy, 29, first sparked fears amongst fans when she missed the final of BBC1’s Little Mix: The Search. She then failed to appear when the band hosted the MTV European Music Awards.

A representative for the band later released a statement via Twitter which read, ‘Jesy is having extended time off from Little Mix for private medical reasons. We will not be issuing any further comment currently and ask media to please respect her privacy at this time.’