High School Musical star Ashley Tisdale is pregnant with her first child

High School Musical actress Ashley Tisdale has confirmed she is pregnant with her first child.

The Disney Channel star, who appeared in shows like The Suite Life of Zack and Cody and all three smash hit High School Musical movies, took to social media to delight her fans with the news that she and her husband, Christopher French, are set to be parents.

The 35-year-old shared a gorgeous photo on Instagram of her and Chris wearing matching white outfits, staring down at her blossoming baby bump and into each other’s eyes.

Clearly no caption was needed as Ashley’s fans and celeb pals cottoned on to the news pretty quick.

‘Just the freaking cutest,’ wrote her High School Musical co-star Vanessa Hudgens.

‘So happy for you babe! You’re going to be the best mama! 💓✨,’ added Glee star Lea Michelle, who recently became a first time mum herself.

‘FAVORITE NEWS OF 2020! so happy for you both and can’t wait to watch your family grow,’ continued a thrilled fan.

Ashley and Christopher tied the knot back in 2014 after dating for two years.

The blonde beauty shared a tribute to her hubby earlier this year as they celebrated their six year wedding anniversary.

Pouring her heart out in a lengthy caption beside some stunning snapshots from the couple’s wedding day, Ashley wrote, ‘Wow I can’t believe we’ve been married 6 years?!! Time flies. I remember having so much fear the minute we got together because I couldnt believe how good you treated me.

‘I had never been treated that way. But I let go and trusted my heart and 8 months later we were a couple of crazy kids engaged. Chris you truly have made me a better version of myself because you keep inspiring me everyday.

‘Your heart is pure, you would do anything to make me happy, through the ups and downs you are my solid rock. I’m so grateful I get to be your wife. I love you and after all this time I’m still into you… ps the last pic is my favorite 😍.’