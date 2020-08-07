We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Still going strong

Ayda Field has revealed how she almost gave up on her relationship with singer husband Robbie Williams.

The star, who has been married to the former Take That member for 10 years today [August 7], have four children together.

But in the latest, episode six, of their podcast [staying] At Home With the Williamses’ she reveals how things got almost too hard to fix.

She said, ‘I think I should have said that to you on our first date, ‘This is too much to fix’ but I wanted to fix it anyway, you were like those remodel shows where they’re like, “They can’t possibly make this into a beautiful house, it’s falling apart” but yet, they do. And that was you, you were falling apart but I saw the good bone structure. I saw the potential. There was a loving relationship to be fostered with this beautiful soul.’

Robbie replied with a simple, ‘Thank you’ for his wife.

It’s no secret, Robbie has had his fair share of issues over the years.

He has reportedly battled mental illness, obesity, self-esteem issues, alcoholism, and substance abuse throughout his life.

He once said, ‘Fortunately and unfortunately, left to my own devices, I’m inclined to sabotage everything. I’ve got a disease that wants to kill me and it’s in my head, so I have to guard against that.’

He has also previously discussed how his friend Elton John booked him into a clinic to cope with his drug use that emerged from the depression he was experiencing while still in Take That during the 90s.

Meanwhile when Robbie and Ayda got together, they split three times before finally giving it a go.

Robbie, 46, revealed he was chatting to the Gwyneth Paltrow, 41, about his relationship, after he and Ayda, 41, had split for the third time, as she hinted that it ‘didn’t sound like they were over.’

Robbie then revealed he felt ‘the universe’ was telling him to reunite with Ayda and marry her, and they tied the knot in 2010. The pair have daughter Teddy, seven, Charlton, five, Coco, one, and Beau, six months.