Ayda, 40, and husband Robbie Williams, 46, became parents for the third time when their daughter Coco was born via surrogacymore than a year ago.

And as the family get used to having another little one around the house, with the arrival of son Beau, they’ve noticed she’s following in the footsteps of her siblings.

Ayda uploaded a clip of Robbie singing and dancing along to Mickey Mouse Club House and captioned it, ‘@robbiewilliams is really feeling his Mickey Mouse sweatshirt 🤣#mouseketeer #mickeymouse #dadlife AWxx’

He was even wearing a bright yellow Mickey Mouse jumper.

And fans couldn’t help but share their moments of nostalgia. One wrote, ‘That takes me back my daughter is 9 now but remember watching it constantly back then, got to be honest I don’t miss it lol.’

And another added, ‘My kids were going crazy every time they heard it … such a precious times … now they are 13 and 9 ❤️ bless you and Your family’

Ayda replied, ‘It’s definitely a favorite in the Williams household too!! Teddy and Charlie used to love it and we used to wake up with it in our heads….then there was a break and now it’s Coco’s favorite, so here we go again ….’

Ayda is mum to Theodora ‘Teddy’, Charlton ‘Charlie’, Colette ‘Coco’ and most recent arrival son Beau.

But since being reunited with Robbie, following his self-isolation due to suffering symptoms of Coronavirus, the family haven’t let it dampen their spirits.

One wrote, ‘You guys are having sooo much fun on your quarantine,’ and another wrote, ‘he coolest dad!!!!’ to which Ayda added, ‘Absolutely.’

Another fan thanked them for brightening their day. They put, ‘Thanks for all these wonderful vids and photos. Really appreciate you and Ayda keeping us entertained and lifting our spirits! Thank you’

We all can’t wait to see what the Let Me Entertain You hitmaker has up his sleeve next…