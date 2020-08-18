We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

It's so sad

Ayda Field has opened up on her regrets since losing her dad six years ago.

The Loose Women panelist has spoken out about her loss and the regrets she’s felt whilst grieving his death.

She uploaded a sweet snap of her father Haldun Evecan, who passed away in 2014 at the age of 68 after suffering a heart attack, and captioned it, ‘6 years ago today, I got that horrible phone call. In one second, like a thunderbolt, you we’re gone.’

She revealed she was eight months pregnant with son Charlton whom she nicknames ‘Charlie’ at the time, she continued, ‘and I thought the world was going to swallow us both up. I had to be strong, I had to carry on. In the years since you’ve gone, I think about the moments I wish we’d shared and the conversations I wish we’d had. Regret sucks. And it’s painful.’

But Ayda, who has four children with husband Robbie Williams – daughter Teddy, seven, son Charlie, five, Coco, one, and Beau, aged six months, made a toast to her dad too in his memory. She added, ‘But today, I will shed a few tears, toast a few glasses, and let the Universe know…I love you so much, Baba. Kalbim.’

Ayda, 41, was born in Los Angeles and her father was Turkish and her mother Gwen, was American.

Gwen and Ayda have recently been spending more time together since her mum’s heart-breaking news of her cervical cancer diagnosis.

She said: ‘My mum in January was diagnosed with stage two cervical cancer and it had spread outside the cervix and was a very aggressive tumour.

‘So alongside her Parkinson’s and her Lupus was this cancer battle and because the cancer was so big they decided that she needed to immediately go into chemo and radiation daily and have surgery.

‘When the crisis hit it was very scary because my mum with Lupus and Parkinson’s and cancer.’

Ayda, who recently celebrated her 10th wedding anniversary to Robbie, continued, ‘At 70 years old is prime for some bad things happening so she was going to the hospital every day for these treatments and I just remember every day thinking “Is she going to pick something up? Is this where it all ends?” ‘