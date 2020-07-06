We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Robbie Williams and wife Ayda Field have proven they're like most couples when it comes to cheeky requests.

Ayda shared a screenshot with her fans which showed Robbie was trying to access her personal internet hotspot. The notification which came through on her phone said, ‘Rob would like to use your personal hotspot’. But Ayda did something hilarious with her response.

She uploaded the notification to her Instastory and tagged him in her response. She wrote, ‘@robbiewilliams…I don’t think so ‘ followed by three crying with laughter emojis.

Surely the superstar can afford to have unlimited data on his phone? Maybe he was struggling to get a data signal.

But it looks like Ayda isn’t going to give in to his cheeky requests easily.

The former Take That star and his wife have been giving fans an insight into their wedded life in recent months – capturing their antics on social media.

During lockdown they would enjoy “formal Fridays” – a chance for them to both dress up in formal attire and share their mocked up photoshoot with the world.

Meanwhile Ayda has been adjusting to seeing her mum Gwen again – she uploaded a video clip of her mum sat in their garden at a social distance, wearing a face mask and captioned it, ‘@go2gwen Very treasured moments mommy.’

Gwen was diagnosed with Stage 2 cancer earlier this year, and the couple broke the news to fans on their podcast in May.

In this latest video clip, reunited with her mum, Ayda can be heard saying ‘Hi mommy, I’m very excited to be able to see you today, I miss seeing your face…I love you so much mommy. This is truly the first time you and I have been sat alone in about five months together and I just wanted to take this moment to tell you how much I love you and how proud I am of you for fighting so hard against this f**king cancer. I’m just so in awe of you and so grateful for you and I love you so much.’

Her mum replied, ‘I’m very excited to be here, it’s a beautiful sunset evening in Sou Cal [Southern California]. I love you so much too and I’m on the home stretch and all will be well. I love you Ayda.’