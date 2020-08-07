Ayda Field reveals shocking details of her and Robbie Williams’ break up

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Ayda Field has revealed the juicy details of her and Robbie Williams' past break ups.



The loved up pair, who tied the know back in 2010, didn’t have a totally smooth ride at the beginning of their romance and were an on-off couple for a while.

Spilling the beans on the rockier patches of their relationship on their podcast (Staying) At Home With The Williamses, Ayda and Robbie explained that they broke up and got back together three times before their bond flourished.

Admitting that his issues with addiction meant that he struggled to hold down the relationship, Robbie explained why he kept ending things with Ayda.

“”You were in a dark place and did some dark things. Obviously my heart was broken many times, but we got over it,” Ayda said during the honest conversation.

“By dark things you mean finishing with you three times,” Robbie chipped in.

Outing one of the more harsh break up scenarios the pair pushed through, Loose Women panelist Ayda went on, “It wasn’t just finishing with me three times, it was more that when you finished with me you didn’t tell me you were finishing with me, you just disappeared and then delivered my stuff in garbage bags.

“You Houdini-ed and then garbage bags came my way like three weeks later. And my car on a flatbed truck with a bill to pay the flatbed truck,” the American actress added, confessing it added an “extra sting” to the split.

The couple, who now share children, Teddy, Collette, Charlton and Beau, also divulged the romantic details of their first ever meeting and the electric connection between them.

“There was a moment where we started talking and at that moment, there was this incredible moment on the couch where while we were talking I felt this huge kind of energetic expansion of the universe and it was like I’d known you my whole life and like someone had fully and completely understood me and I understood them.”