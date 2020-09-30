We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Ayda Field has dished the dirt on the early days of her romance with husband Robbie Williams, slamming him for "ghosting" her when they first met.

The Loose Women star and US actress revealed husband Robbie had originally asked her out on a date but then rudely ignored her.

Speaking on the Made By Mammas podcast, Ayda, 41, who tied the knot with former Take That star Robbie back in 2010, recalled the awkward moment.

She said, “Finally he suggested lunch one day, and I said ‘Okay, let’s meet for lunch.’ And then that day I never f*cking heard from him!’ And I was like ‘Oh you b*****d!’.”

Luckily, when the Let Me Entertain You hitmaker, 46, finally got round to making firm plans to meet up, Ayda had fallen head over heels.

She explained, “We finally end up making a plan. All I’ll say is it was the most bizarre, insane, rockstar, popstar, crazy first date. And at the end of it, I was totally smitten…”

Despite sharing details of one of the couple’s break ups recently, the pair celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary during lockdown and share four children – daughter Teddy, eight, son Charlton, five, and by surrogate, they have daughters Coco, two, and seven-month-old son Beau.

Speaking about what won her over with Robbie, Ayda swooned, “I was super impressed by the tattoos because I had never dated a guy with tattoos.

“There was something really divine that happened where all of the sudden the universe opened up and I totally and completely understood who this man was and he totally and completely understood who I was. It was an electric moment. I felt like I’d known him my whole life.”

It isn’t the first time Ayda has spoken openly about their relationship, earlier this year Robbie revealed they split up three times.

“You were in a dark place and did some dark things. Obviously my heart was broken many times, but we got over it,” Ayda said to Robbie during the honest conversation on their At home with the Williamses podcast.