Every year the Elf on the Shelf trend seems to move up a notch as parents up and down the country get even more creative as they think of new ways to display their elves.

And one person getting seriously into Elf on the Shelf season is Ayda Field – who stunned fans with her brilliant re-creation of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! over the weekend.

Ayda has lovingly named her two elves Dotty and Danny and this time the pair were campmates on the hit ITV show – dressed in khaki outfits, sat on logs around the camp fire with mini cut-outs of Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly for good measure.

She captioned the shot, “I’m an elf get me out of here!”

Fans praised Robbie Williams’ wife for her creativity, branding her a “genius”.

“Ayda, are all these ideas yours? You’re very clever,” asked one fan. Another said, “So clever @aydafieldwilliams I do admire your passion.”

Others wondered how “busy lady” Ayda has the time to come up with the ideas, to which the Loose Women star confessed she was “getting less sleep” now the elves are back in town.

“Definitely getting less sleep as Christmas approaches!! But it’s all worth it 🙂 xx,” she wrote.

Christmas is a special time in the Williams/Field household as the couple have three children – Teddy, seven, Charlie, five and Coco, one – so there’s no time to waste in getting in the festive spirit.

After welcoming their third child, Coco, via a surrogate last year, Ayda hasn’t ruled out having a fourth and admitted she wants a “teammate” for little Coco. But she might have to convince Robbie.

“I’d like one more, but after that I think Rob would commit me somewhere and run away with Gary Barlow into the sunset. Being a mum is my greatest pleasure.”

And she wouldn’t have to worry about having her hands fun as Teddy and Charlie are the “best siblings”.

“Sometimes I have to remind them she’s my child and I’m in charge, but they’re the best siblings. I think Coco will want a teammate to rally against her brother and sister, but they’re such an amazing unit,” she explained.