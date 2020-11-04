We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Ayda Field has shared a very sweet video of her and Robbie Williams' youngest daughter, Coco.

And the former Loose Women panelist has laughed how the little one is taking after “daddy,” when it comes to music.

In the Instagram video, Ayda can be heard asking Coco if she had taken her shoes off “because they were hard to walk in”.

Then Coco replies, “Yeah”.

As the two-year-old then picks up a toy guitar, her mum asks: “What are you doing? Are you going to do a performance?”

But she throws the guitar to the floor, and Ayda asks: “Will you sing us a song?”

Ayda captioned the video: “@robbiewilliams Following in daddy’s footsteps… literally and figuratively:) #cocopops #musicislife #andsoarepinkheels AWxx.”

And her followers were very quick to coo over the adorable clip.

One wrote: “Just too cute! I could squidge those legs. They grow up too quick! Lots of love x.”

And another commented: “That’s a little star in the making cuteness overload 🤗🤗🤗❤️❤️❤️❤️ Stay safe.”

The rare video follows another one Ayda shared at the weekend of Robbie making cookies with their eldest daughter, Teddy.

She captioned the clip, which sees father and daughter sitting together in the kitchen: “@robbiewilliams Cooking Making Competition at The Williamses’ #daddywinsorsohethinks #pimpcookies #sundayfunday.”

And Robbie and Ayda also recently celebrated their eldest child, Charlie’s sixth birthday, complete with amazing Halloween decorations, including pumpkins and toadstools.

Sharing a video of the special day, Ayda paid tribute to her son, and wrote: “6 years ago today, mommy and daddy made those funny videos, and in the midst of laughter and joy, out came you, Charlie Valentine.

“Ever since then, you have continued to fill our lives with laughter and joy. And you have taught me what it is for a mother to love a son, a love beyond words. We celebrate you today Mr. Charlie…Happy 6th Birthday!!! We love you to the moon and back mommy xxxx.”