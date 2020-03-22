BBC launches new family-friendly iPlayer experience aimed at children

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

BBC iPlayer is now offering families a more kid-friendly experience with a dedicated Children’s Mode to avoid youngsters tuning into any adult-aimed content.

The new iPlayer version brings together the best from CBBC and CBeebies – plus other child-appropriate content, including David Walliams classics like The Boy in the Dress and Gangsta Granny – in one place.

‘Keeping children informed, educated and entertained at home during these unprecedented times is going to be even more important than ever,’ said Alice Webb, the BBC’s chief of Children and Education.

‘Whether it’s being a number detective with the Numberblocks, going on a global adventure with Go Jetters, or learning about the planet’s deadliest animals with Deadly 60.

‘This new experience gives children of all ages a place to go to do that.

‘We can’t promise solving the sibling tiffs over what to watch.

‘But we can make it even easier to bring families and kids an incredible choice of shows and films on iPlayer.

‘Children and parents can be assured the BBC will be for them during these challenging times.’

The new ‘bright and bold’ mode is available when you load up iPlayer and select the monster-shaped ‘children’ button, which opens up loads of child-friendly content.

The BBC says it wants to give parents ‘confidence’ that kids are watching suitable shows.

The BBC may have been spurred into action by the upcoming launch of Disney+, which arrives in the UK on March 24 – and they currently have an amazing offer.

Usually you’d pay £5.99 a month or £59.99 a year, but you can pre pay your yearly subscription for £49.99!

It boasts the Disney and Pixar back catalogues, 600 episodes of The Simpsons, the Star Wars and Marvel franchises, and loads of National Geographic documentaries too.

Unlimited Disney while self-isolating? YES, please…