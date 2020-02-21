Ben Foden’s new wife pregnant only 19 months after divorcing Una Healy

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Ben Foden and his wife Jackie Belanoff Smith are expecting their first child together - just 19 months after he got divorced from Una Healy.

The Celebrity X Factor star married Jackie in August last year, just two weeks after they started dating.

Ben already shares two children, Aoife, seven, and five-year-old Tadhg, with The Saturdays singer, Una, and he’s apparently “absolutely delighted” at becoming a father for the third time.

A source told MailOnline: “Ben and Jackie are over the moon.

“They’re so excited to become parents together for the first time and are looking forward to starting their new lives as a family.

“The plan is to move from America back to the UK and raise the baby here – there’s lots to organise but they can’t wait for their new arrival.”

It’s not known how far along Jackie is, but she shared a snap of her blossoming baby bump over the weekend, in a picture of her at Ben skiing in Vermont at Christmas.

Alongside the snap, she wrote: “America the beautiful. Missing my Benny while he’s in Vegas and reminiscing about what a beautiful Christmas we had.”

Ex-England rugby star Ben married Una in Ireland in 2012, after four years of dating, and they got divorced in July 2018 after six years of marriage when Ben admitted to cheating on Una with PR Becky Milne.

Una has since moved on from Ben with new Irish sportsman, David Breen, and Ben married Jackie in August despite the pair only knowing each other for a few weeks.

At the time, Ben said: “The world has a funny way of working things out, many people think I’m a bad person – as I’m sure they’ll be many nasty comments left under this post by keyboard warriors a plenty.

“But I met a girl who seriously swept me off my feet and in a time of hardship showed me love, a deep devoted love.”