Ben Shephard has revealed he's missing his family as he spends another night away from home.

Ben uploaded a beautiful sunset selfie to his Instagram, and took the time to reflect on his feelings.

He wrote, away from home and family has it draw backs – but this beach, this sunset and mostly these two make it far more manageable @philltarling @justinejenkins thanks guys what a lovely end to the day! #vitaminsea #sunset #teamshep’

Ben, 45, who has two sons Jack, 15, and Sam, 13, with wife Annie, has been filming Tipping Point in Bristol.

Speaking about spending more time with his family over lockdown he said, “In amongst this horrific virus that is ripping families apart, when it all started in the first few weeks there was a sense of guilt because there was a special moment when you thought, ‘how often do we get to have everybody at home, there’s an easing of pressure with work commitments, the weather is lovely.”

As well as Tipping Point, Ben is known for his work on Good Morning Britain, so he spends a lot of time on our screens.

Earlier this week Ben announced he had taken a special flight in a Spitfire, whilst working on a project.

Sharing a video clip, he wrote, ‘What a privilege to experience a flight in a Spitfire.

‘I’ve dreamt of doing this as a boy and to finally realize that dream feels very emotional. Thanks to Don the pilot and all at @bigginhillheritagehangar, it’s a day I’ll never forget – the slowmo walk I’m particularly proud of too!!!’ [sic]’

Hopefully Ben will get to spend more time at home soon, once filming on Tipping Point has ended!