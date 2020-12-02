We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Looking for the best Christmas movies on Disney Plus this year? Disney have some great festive films for you to stream, so there’s plenty for you and the family to enjoy.

It’s just not winter without cosy Christmas movies and there’s plenty of great offerings on Disney Plus this season. With plenty of fun, family movies at your finger tips, these are sure to keep everyone entertained in December.

You’ll find both new Christmas movies and classic Christmas films on the streaming service. So you’re covered whether you want to revisit an old favourite or discover a brand new film to enjoy with the whole family.

Scroll down to see best Christmas movies on Disney Plus in 2020. Grab your Christmas chocolates, sit back, and relax!

What new Christmas movies are on Disney Plus in 2020?

Lego Star Wars Holiday Special

Rating: 6+

Rey leaves her friends to prepare for Life Day as she sets off on an adventure to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force. At a mysterious temple, she is hurled into a cross-timeline adventure. Will she make it back in time for Life Day?

Once Upon A Snowman

Rating: 6+

Based on the hit film Frozen, snowman Olaf takes his first steps as he comes to life and searches for his identity in the snowy mountains outside Arendelle.

Noelle

Rating: 0+

Santa’s daughter must take over the family business when her father retires and her brother, who is supposed to inherit the Santa role, gets cold feet.

Godmothered

Rating: N/A

A young and unskilled fairy godmother ventures out on her own to prove her worth by tracking down a young girl whose request for help was ignored. Available to stream on Disney Plus from December 4th onwards.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special

Rating: N/A

The students from the school where the High School Musical films were shot stage a musical production based on the franchise. Premieres on Disney Plus on 11th December.

On Pointe

Rating: N/A

To pursue their dreams, these dancers will have to rise above the barre. Follow the real-life stories of students from the School of American Ballet in this Disney+ Original Documentary Series. Available to watch from December 18th 2020 onwards on Disney Plus.

Arendelle Castle Yule Log

Rating: N/A

For your holidays, enjoy the warm glow of Anna and Elsa’s Arendell castle hearth as they burn the traditional holiday yule log and celebrate with Kristoff, Olaf and Sven in the same room where they often get together for Family Game Night. Available to watch from December 18th 2020 onwards on Disney Plus.

What are the best Christmas movies on Disney Plus 2020?

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Rating: PG

All Clara wants is a key, a one-of-a-kind key that will unlock a box that holds a priceless gift from her late mother. A golden thread, presented to her at godfather Drosselmeyer’s annual holiday party, leads her to the coveted key which promptly disappears into a strange and mysterious parallel world.

Home Alone

Rating: PG

An eight-year-old troublemaker must protect his house from a pair of burglars when he is accidentally left home alone by his family during Christmas vacation.

The Santa Clause

Rating: U

When a man inadvertently makes Santa fall off of his roof on Christmas Eve, he finds himself magically recruited to take his place.

The Muppet Christmas Carol

Rating: U

The Muppet characters tell their version of the classic tale of an old and bitter miser’s redemption on Christmas Eve.

Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

Rating: U

Mickey and his friends star in 3 heartwarming stories of Christmas past.

A Christmas Carol (2009)

Rating: PG

An animated retelling of Charles Dickens’ classic novel about a Victorian-era miser taken on a journey of self-redemption, courtesy of several mysterious Christmas apparitions.

Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

Rating: U

Mickey and all his Disney pals star in an original movie about the importance of opening your heart to the true spirit of Christmas. Stubborn old Donald tries in vain to resist the joys of the season, and Mickey and Pluto learn a great lesson about the power of friendship.

Winnie The Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year

Rating: U

Ring in the season with Winnie The Pooh in a holiday adventure.

Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas

Rating: U

Astonished to find the Beast has a deep-seeded hatred for the Christmas season, Belle endeavors to change his mind on the matter.

The Search for Santa Paws

Rating: U

Magic dogs and an elf team up with two children to rescue Santa who has lost his memory.

One Magic Christmas

Rating: U

An angel must show a mother the true meaning of Christmas. It’s not just presents and materialistic things, but the people she cares about.

I’ll Be Home For Christmas

Rating: PG

A college student faces an impossible journey when he is left stranded in the desert, thousands of miles from home, with no money and only a few days left until Christmas.

Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas!

Rating: PG

Idiocy strikes when a woman and her daughter get separated from their family during the holidays.