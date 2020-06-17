We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Big Brother fans are currently being bombarded with blasts from the past, as iconic episodes are being aired.

To help get the nation through the coronavirus lockdown, which has spanned three months of the year so far, comedy channel E4 are rerunning favourite episodes of the reality TV show.

In a year that also happens to be the 20th anniversary of the reality series, fans are being treated to a nostalgic look at their favourite characters from the cult series.

Earlier this week, viewers were reminded of memorable couple Grace Adams-Short and Mikey Dalton, who met back in the iconic house back in the 2006 series.

And the best bits episode revealed that, not only are the entertaining couple still together 14 years later, but they also have three children together!

Looking back at her time in the show, Grace told the Sun Online, “I absolutely loved every second of it from the audition rounds to all the amazing opportunities that came after the show.”

“The highlight really was meeting my husband, the daddy of our three munchkins,” she continued, speaking about the pair’s three children, Georgiana, Spencer and Allegra.

“Mikey has said that there was an immediate attraction and I thought, ‘wow this will be a fantastic summer’”.

“It was kind of like a holiday romance. We just enjoyed it really and everything we did since then has felt right for us.”

The couple, who finished at separate places in the show, bought two properties together after finishing the show in 2006.

Grace also created a performing arts company, which she sold last year.

“I recently sold my business and I’m now embarking on my next adventure,” she revealed.

“Without Big Brother, I would never of been able to buy a quarter of a million pound flat in London by myself at the age of 20 and travel the way I did.”

Well that’s definitely a reality show success!