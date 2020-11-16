We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Former Big Brother winner Kate Lawler first announced that she and her fiancé Martin were expecting their first child in September.

Now the reality star-turned DJ has taken to social media to reveal even more exciting news. The happy couple will be welcoming a baby girl to their family in February.

The couple were delighted after receiving news of the gender on Sunday 15 November.

Kate joked of her long-term plan for women to ‘assume total control of the household’ as she revealed the news with Beyonce’s popular hit, Run the World (Girls) playing.

She went on to write, ‘We are both delighted to share with you all, that we are having a little girl. Happy Sunday everyone‘.

In a video she held up a pair of pink sparkly shoes, whilst her dog Shirley excitedly licked her face. Kate soon posted another picture of her other dog Baxter, also with the pink shoes.

She captioned it, ‘You’re joking… What another one? Yes Baxter. Another sister. I can’t wait for the doggies to meet our daughter #ItsAGirl‘

When did Kate first reveal her pregnancy?

The star only revealed her pregnancy in September. Since then she has recently shared a snap of a baby scan on her Instagram.

She commented that they could see ‘A head, a thumbs up, a wave, a teeny foot and the universal symbol for #SmashYerFaceIn’. Kate then added, ‘Baby Boj gave us quite an entertaining performance at the 16 week scan.”

The 40-year-old mum-to-be has also been open about the highs and lows of pregnancy. Having recently posted a photo of herself showing her growing baby bump, the start documented her pregnancy symptoms.

She disclosed that she was ‘strangely full of energy despite not sleeping much at all.’ She also joked, ‘I’m probably foolish to think I’ll sleep better once our baby arrives right?’

Kate then revealed that she can now only sleep on her left side which hurts her hip and that she’s up ‘3-4 times a night to pee’. The star also discussed her fear of ‘waking up and being on my tummy’. She is worried about crushing her ‘poop nugget’ as she has affectionately nicknamed her unborn daughter.

Talking of the way pregnancy was changing her body, Kate revealed ‘there’s cellulite all over the back of my legs and bottom’. And that’s not all as she went on to write of her ‘baby brain’, admitting that she couldn’t remember TV presenters Ant & Dec’s names one day and ‘called them PJ & Duncan.’

But despite the changes she has been experiencing, Kate is positive about the next steps. She admitted she was looking forward to her next ultrasound. Kate said the thing she’s really excited about is seeing her baby in 3D.

Video of the Week

She went on to write, ‘It feels like I’ve been pregnant forever so it’ll be lovely to see the baby again ahead of my due date‘.

When the Big Brother winner announced the happy news, she has reportedly said that she has “never felt more ready” to have a baby.

Now the happy couple can hardly wait to welcome their new daughter in February.