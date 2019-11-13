Big changes at ITV will result in two of our favourite morning shows changing their format.



Both This Morning and Good Morning Britain will be extending their show times from January.

The new shake up will see the run time of This Morning extended for 30 minutes. This means the show will begin at 10am, instead of 10.30am, but will still finish at 12.30pm.

So it’s brilliant news for Holly and Phil fans – that’s half an hour of extra fun during the week!

And Good Morning Britain will be given an extra half an hour, too. The show will run from 6am to 9am every morning – before handing over to Lorriane Kelly from 9am to 10am. Lorraine would usually begin at 9.25am.

Loose Women will not be affected by the new schedule. It will continue as usual, from 12.30pm until 1.30pm.

The all-new format is expected to launch on 6 January 2020.

This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield commented on the new time changes during yesterday’s episode of the show.

Holly joked, “Two and a half hours, yikes! I’ll be able to sing and dance.”

It seems ITV is trying to work out a new morning format, following the removal of the Jeremy Kyle Show – which ran from 9.30am until 10.30am, every weekday.

The show was axed earlier this year, following the death of a guest.

Of the new formats, the managing director of ITV Daytime, Emma Gormley, said, “The ITV daytime teams consists of the very best on screen and off screen talent in the business, enabling us to set the agenda from early morning until the afternoon, as we pass the baton from show to show.

“We can’t wait to bring our audiences an even greater abundance of personalities, surprises, warmth and humour and a bigger and better schedule for 2020.”