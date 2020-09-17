We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Former TOWIE cast member Billi Mucklow and football star Andy Carroll have welcomed their first child together.

The reality star took to social media last night to confirm the wonderful news with her followers, revealing that she and Andy have become parents for the third time to a little girl.

Posting a gorgeous photo of the little newborn, Billi explained that the tot had arrived on her half sister Emilie’s birthday.

‘Welcome To The World Baby Girl!🎀 You Arrived On Your Big Sister Birthday What a Lovely Surprise 😍 💗 15-09-20 💗 6lb4oz .

‘Hope Your Ready To Come Home To Our Crazy House @andytcarroll,’ Billi wrote.

In the photo, the tiny baby can be seen snoozing on a pink blanket, wearing a white baby grow and sporting a giant bow on her head.

Billi and Andy already share sons Arlo, four, and Wolf, two, while Andy has has daughter Emilie, 11, and son Lucas, nine, from a previous relationship.

Totting up the numbers to count all of the Carroll kids, Billi penned, ‘#TheCarrollKids #FamilyOf7#5KidsAndCounting 🙏🏻🙌🏻.’

Lots of Billi’s fellow celeb pals took to the comment section to send their love in light of the lovely arrival.

‘Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️ so beautiful xxxx,’ wrote Mummy Diaries star Sam Faiers.

‘Awww congratulations to you all she is beautiful 💕💕,’ added Billie Faiers.

‘Awwww congratulations 💗💗💗 beautiful bubba’, expectant mum Kate Ferdinand chipped in.

Newcastle United pro Andy also shared a picture of his new baby, writing, ‘Yesterday Was A Day To Remember. Celebrating @emilierosecarroll 11th Birthday. Preparing For Our Game.

‘1.45pm Phone Call To Get Home @billimucklow 6pm Our Baby Girl Is Here. You’re A Beauty 💖15-09-20💖.’

Billi shared a super sweet image of the Carroll kids on their first day back at school earlier this month, showing the foursome posing by the front door in their uniforms.

‘Back They Go….. Love You All 💜💙💙💙,’ the proud mummy wrote.