Billie Faiers has launched an exciting new project with her two children.

The former The Only Way Is Essex star took to her Instagram page to announce the drop of her new line in collaboration with supermarket Asda’s George line.

The TV icon, who stars alongside sister Sam Faiers in their reality show The Mummy Diaries, has launched a children’s wear line name Billie by Billie Faiers with the budget supermarket.

The line includes both boys and girls clothing, from trendy dungarees to chic suede shoes and even adorable cuddly toys.

And it all comes in for super affordable prices.

Starting at £5 for a kids’ summer hat, the range goes up to only £18 for which you can get a full girls’ outfit, including a fluffy gilet, or a pair of high-quality shoes for either boys or girls.

And the star’s children, five-year-old Nelly and two-year-old Arthur, have both modelled for the stylish line, with the mum-of-two taking to her Instagram page with a series of adorable photos of her little ones in the trendy clothes.

‘My Little darlings 🙊💗💙,’ she wrote alongside the sweet collection of photos, ‘my latest @georgeatasda collection is now LIVE … available online now ✨ #georgexbillie’.

Billie’s sister, Sam Faiers, showed her a gesture of support, commenting on the photo, ‘Congratulations and my gorgeous niece and nephew look beautiful xxx’.

The star’s partner and father of her two children, Greg Shepherd, also commented, writing, ‘Two little models must take after there mumma @billiefaiersofficial 😊😊’.

‘Loovveee 😍,’ commented one fan, ‘ordered some pieces already!’.

‘Just bought my daughter it all 🤦🏻♀️,’ added another, ‘shopping spree 😂’.

Others wrote, ‘Omg adorable 😍😍😍😍😍’, ‘Thank god been waiting on this 😍’, ‘all so lush!!’, ‘this looks well cute’, ‘Omg 😍😍’, ‘Just ordered mine❤️❤️’ and ‘😍😍😍’.

The whole collection is available now on the Asda website – we’d get it all before it sells out!

Congratulations Billie, Nelly and Arthur!