Billie Faiers and Greg Shepherd have opened up about their fears for daughter Nelly, revealing the five-year-old was approached about starting her own YouTube channel.

The couple and Nelly – along with their three-year-old son Arthur – star in The Mummy Diaries with Billie’s sister Sam Faiers, her boyfriend Paul Knightley and their children Paul, four, and two-year-old Rosie.

In a new clip from the ITVBe reality show, Billie, 30, and 34-year-old Greg are seen discussing the impact fame is having on their daughter.

Although businessman Greg feels a YouTube channel would be ‘unbelievable’, Billie says, ‘No, I just don’t know. Again, I don’t want her to be overexposed.’

And, after Billie confesses it can be a struggle to get Nelly to focus on school, Greg jokes, ‘I do feel Nelly probably gets more job offers than me at the moment.’

Billie also reveals that Nelly sometimes questions why their family is famous. She says, ‘I actually recently went in and spoke to her teacher. I just said obviously we are filming… Nelly sometimes says to me, “Why are we famous?” I just say, “We are the same as everyone else, darling, filming is just our job, that’s the job that we do”.

‘Her teacher says nobody brings it up and they only talk about it because Nelly might say, “I’ve been filming or done this over the weekend”. But she said it’s definitely not at a stage where it singles her out.’

Former TOWIE star Billie previously revealed that Nelly sometimes gets nervous when fans approach them in the street. She told OK! Online, ‘It can be difficult. Sometimes people come up to her in the street and say, “Oh Nelly you’re a star!” And sometimes it can be a bit much for her. She can get nervous, she doesn’t really know how to react to it. Luckily everyone has always been really nice.’