Billie Faiers’ son Arthur rushed to hospital during post-lockdown staycation

Billie Faiers revealed that her son Arthur was rushed to hospital while the family enjoyed a post-lockdown staycation.

Former The Only Way Is Essex star Billie Faiers took to her Instagram page to reveal to her over two million followers that her son Arthur had been taken to hospital.

Billie and three-year-old Arthur along with the TOWIE star’s husband Greg Shepherd and six-year-old daughter Nelly, who have all been in lockdown together, are currently enjoying a staycation in the Cotswolds.

However, the family had a slight hiccup when little Arthur was taken to hospital after getting into an accident during the getaway.

But young Arthur seemed to handle his incident well, as the little trooper was pictured by mum Billie with an adorable grin plastered across his face.

Taking to her Instagram page with an adorable series of snaps of the little one, proud mum Billie showed Arthur being brave and smiling through his injuries, as he was pictured with his left leg bandaged up.

‘My brave little soldier 😢💙,’ wrote Billie alongside the post.

‘A little accident on our first day of holiday but we won’t let it spoil your fun my precious little darling 💙’.

Fans and friends took to the post to praise little Arthur and send them their best wishes.

‘OMG I can’t cope with him he’s so bloody adorable 😍😍😍😍,’ wrote Adam Frisby, founder of fashion website In The Style, for which Billie is an ambassador.

Fellow In The Style ambassadors I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here winner Jacqueline Jossa and Love Island’s Francesca Allen wrote, ‘No strong brave boy 💙💙’ and ‘💖’, while TOWIE’s Mario Falcone commented, ‘Bless him ❤️❤️’.

Just hours later, proud mum Billie revealed that Arthur was already back on his feet and out and about again, sharing a video of him trying to walk by a lake.

‘And his off … 🚶🏼❤️🥰,’ she wrote.

‘The first time walking since his accident … So proud of you my brave little darling ❤️’.

Get well soon Arthur!