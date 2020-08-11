Bindi Irwin confirms she and husband Chandler Powell are expecting their first child

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Bindi Irwin has confirmed she is pregnant with her first child.

The 22-year-old wildlife loving Aussie, who is the eldest daughter of the late Steve Irwin, took to social media to announce the lovely news that she and her husband Chandler Powell are set to be parents.

Bindi, whose father was famously known as The Crocodile Hunter before his death in 2006, shared a sweet image on her Instagram page, letting her fans know that she is expecting.

In the photo, Bindi and Chandler can be seen grinning with a tiny zoo keeper shirt in their hands, hinting that they hope their little one will follow in their footsteps.

‘Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021. Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you,’ Bindi penned beside the upload.

Sharing her excitement for the new chapter in her life and the arrival of her and Chandler’s tot, she added, ‘Though I’m still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter. We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives.’

Thanking her fans for their love and support throughout her life, she rounded off the heartfelt post, saying, ‘Your support means the world to us. Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart. Love & light. ❤️.’

‘You’re going to be the best mother❤️,’ father-to-be Chandler wrote in the comment section.

The happy couple’s announcement comes just months after they tied the knot.

The pair married in March of this year in a ceremony hosted at Australia Zoo, surrounded by wild animals.

Bindi left her fans swooning with plenty of gorgeous snaps from the white wedding, including one sweet image of her and Chandler posing infant of a giraffe, moments after saying “I do”.

‘My husband. ❤️,’ she penned next to the stunningly romantic photograph.