Steve Irwin's daughter Bindi Irwin has secretly married her partner Chandler Powell.

The TV star was spotted wearing a wedding dress, standing next to Chandler in a makeshift aisle, while being shielded by big white umbrellas.

And it comes just hours before the strict coronavirus lockdown rules come into effect and ban large weddings in Australia.

Bindi and Chandler have been planning their wedding day since they got engaged on her birthday last July.

The snaps show people holding cameras as well as a white SUV, which a woman believed to be Bindi hopped back inside after the short ceremony.

The couple were planning to hold their wedding at Australia Zoo in Queensland, which Steve and his wife Terri Raines made famous through their reality TV show The Crocodile Hunter.

And aerial pictures of the zoo show a temporary wooden floor with an archway covered in pretty white fabric, which could have been where the couple said their vows.

And according to the Mirror, Bindi’s brother Robert Irwin escorted her down the aisle in the place of her beloved dad Steve, who died in September 2006 when he was pierced through the heart by a stingray barb.

Under Australia’s social distancing rules, which come into force from Wednesday at midnight local time, weddings will be restricted to just five people: the two getting married, their celebrant and two witnesses.

So Bindi and Chandler are likely to have quickly brought forward their big day in order to beat these strict rules.

Bindi is yet to confirm and she and Chandler have tied the knot, although she did share a sweet throwback of herself with her dad Steve on Tuesday.

Along with the picture, she wrote: “Thank you for being my guiding light. You’re always with me.”