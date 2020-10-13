We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Made In Chelsea star Binky Felstead has revealed she suffered a miscarriage six weeks ago.

Binky – whose real name is Alexandra – took to Instagram to open up on her heartbreaking news, revealing she should’ve been 18 weeks pregnant by now.

Sharing a picture of a sunset on Instagram, Binky opened up on her pregnancy loss, penning, ‘I’ve thought long and hard about doing this post, but I felt that if I can pass on any warmth, comfort or help to anybody in the same position – well that would be great.

‘It’s only fair that I share some of my “downs” as well as my “up” moments. Today would have been my 18 week mark, but sadly we had an early miscarriage just before 12 weeks.’

The reality star – who recently got engaged to Max Darnton – is already mum to three-year-old daughter India, and she confessed that having a miscarriage came as a surprise to her, as she’d had such an easy pregnancy with her.

Binky continued:, ‘Not only was this heartbreaking for us, but it also came as such a shock to me.

‘I hadn’t realised until then how blessed I was with having such a relatively straight forward pregnancy with India – I’ll admit I was naive enough to assume the next one would be as straightforward, but I had two early scans as I was concerned I was bleeding.

‘They found a “very strong” heartbeat. However, on the third scan I was told “I’m afraid there’s no heartbeat“.’

Binky went on to speak about the fact that one in four pregnancies end in miscarriage, and she’s since found out some of her friends have gone through the same thing.

She said, ‘When speaking to a few close friends about our situation, we learned that some of them too have had miscarriages in the past.

‘I asked them why they’ve never said anything, and they just said they felt they couldn’t, or shouldn’t talk about it. Almost like it’s a taboo subject, which is heartbreaking.

‘If you have been through this, I hope you are giving yourself time to mentally and physically heal and do what you need.’

She finished, ‘I keep reminding myself that there was nothing I could have done, and perhaps this was nature’s way of saying that for whatever reason, this little soul wasn’t ready for the world. Sending so so much love.’