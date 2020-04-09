We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been in a bitter divorce battle for three years now.

But it seems they’ve had a small step forward in agreeing on how they want their five children to be schooled.

The Hollywood couple – who met on the set of Mr & Mrs in 2004 and got together shortly after Brad separated from Jennifer Aniston in March 2005 – married in 2014, and have five children, Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shilo, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, together.

However, they announced their separation in 2016 and are still agreeing on a settlement.

The Blast has now reported that Brad filed papers in Los Angeles County Court which informed the judge that he and Ange have now made an agreement regarding ‘Education and Transitional Support.’

The couple have reportedly decided upon a ‘traditional’ form of schooling for their children.

Eldest son Maddox is now at college in South Korea, so the decision will cover his siblings.

While they were together, the children were mainly home schooled by nannies and tutors, as Brad and Angelina moved around the world for work, and also due to the fact their adopted children all come from different backgrounds.

Speaking about this set-up in 2017, Angelina said: “It bothered me how little I was taught in school.

“I do worry about my children’s education. I homeschool partially because they are from around the world and it’s very… I didn’t want them to have the same education I had when it came to Vietnam or Cambodia.”

Since splitting in 2016, the pair have reached a custody agreement over their children, but are still finalising the financial part of the divorce, with Brad reportedly worth $300 million (£282 million) and Angelina $100 million (£81 million). However, the court has declared them both “officially single”.