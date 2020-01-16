Trending:

Bradley Walsh reveals terrifying health scare during American road trip

Lucy Buglass

The Chase presenter Bradley Walsh has revealed he broke his back in three places after falling off a bull.

Bradley Walsh and his son Barney have been taking on a number of challenges in his new ITV show Breaking Dad. But unfortunately he injured himself during a rodeo class when he fell off a bull.

Appearing on This Morning, Bradley spoke to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield about the injury, reassuring them that it wasn’t as bad as it sounds.

He said, “It sounds a bit more severe than it actually is… What happened was, I fell awkwardly, purely my own fault.

“My life’s ambition was to go on a rodeo and they always say to me, Barnes says to me, ‘What would you really like to do Dad?” And I say, “I would love to do a rodeo’, because I love cowboy films…”

Bradley Walsh admits he underestimated how difficult a rodeo could be, joking that he had the chance to go in the novice class alongside children and parents.

He added, “And I was like ‘yeah I’ll have a go at that’. Then unfortunately I fell slightly wrong”.

As a result of this fall, Bradley was taken to Southview Hospital where he discovered he’d broken his back in three places. A fracture like this takes from four to six weeks to heal with bed rest, and some patients even need a brace to help recover.

However, in Bradley’s case, he had bounced back very quickly. He added, “I was up and walking the next day and driving the RV – you’ve got to push yourself and I would never push myself like that.”

We’re so glad that Bradley is okay!

Bradley and Son: Breaking Dad is on ITV on Wednesdays at 8pm, and sees the duo doing all sorts of daring things such as swimming with sharks.