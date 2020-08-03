We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Brian McFadden and his fiancée Danielle Parkinson have revealed that they recently experienced a miscarriage as well as a failed IVF attempt.

The couple, who have been together for four years and got engaged last year, revealed that they started the IVF process over a year ago.

“Dani got pregnant on our first try but we lost the baby. We were devastated,” Brian told OK! Magazine.

“I was about five weeks in. I felt pregnant. I had a backache and some tiredness. Then I started bleeding and the symptoms disappeared,” explained Danielle. “I took a pregnancy test and it was negative. A blood test in hospital confirmed I’d lost the baby”.

Explaining that she then had a scan, Danielle added, “It was awful. She showed us that my womb was empty.

“I was in tears – I felt numb. Brian was upset too, but he was really strong for me”.

Singer-songwriter Brian, who is already dad to 18-year-old daughter Molly and 17-year-old Lilly-Sue with ex-wife Kerry Katona, went on, “We were making plans and picking baby names.

“I even avoided taking gigs abroad around the due date. As far as we were concerned, we were out of danger”.

“We were over the moon, discussing whether it might be a boy or a girl,” continued Danielle.

“Both of our mums had cried when we told them I was pregnant so it was even worse telling them we’d lost the baby. Having to tell Molly and Lilly was so hard, too,” she said, to which Brian added, “That broke us a bit”.

The couple revealed that since the miscarriage they have tried IVF again but were unsuccessful in their attempt.

“The remaining two eggs are really strong which has given us more hope,” said Danielle.

“If we’re not successful, at some point in the future we might have two eggs put back in,” she explained.

Speaking about how far they will continue with IVF in the future, Danielle went on, “As much as we want kids, it’s not the be all and end all. We still have Molly and Lilly in our lives.

“But we also still have the opportunity for two more cycles of IVF. That means two more egg collections under general anaesthetic. They collected 15 eggs for the first cycle and four developed, so a lot of them fizzled out”.

Revealing that the couple would be open to using a surrogate if IVF didn’t work for them, Danielle said, “I wouldn’t feel any less of a woman if someone else could help the baby grow. It would still be our baby.

“Adoption is an option too,” added Brian, “but right now I have a feeling the IVF will work for us.

“We were so close that first time. If we want to get pregnant we have to be positive, I really believe that. When you have a positive mental attitude it affects your body”.

“It’s all or nothing now. We’re going to try everything,” agreed Danielle. “A friend even gave me a crystal and an affirmation mantra to repeat. If it gets me in a good mental state to get pregnant, why not?”