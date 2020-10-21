We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Brooke Kinsella has revealed she gave birth to a baby girl last month, who arrived three weeks before her due date.



The former EastEnders star, who played Kelly Taylor in the BBC soap, took to Instagram to announce her happy news, sharing a series of cute snaps of her daughter.

She wrote, ‘And then there was you… Elsie Rose Georgia Boardley. Stole our hearts immediately and forever at 1.07am on 22.09.2020.’

The actor’s celebrity friends were quick to send their congratulations, with Fleur East writing, ‘Awwww so sweet!! Congratulations 🙌❤️’. Louisa Lytton, who plays Ruby in EastEnders, said, ‘❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ BURSTING ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️’. And former Roxy Slater actress Rita Simons added, ‘Sooooo beautiful!!!!! Massive kisses to you all! ❤️’

Read more: Kate Ferdinand hits back at troll who made ‘bizarre’ comment about her baby bump

Brooke also dedicated a post to her husband Simon Boardley, sharing a photo of him holding little Elsie. She said, ‘Feeling so very lucky to have this guy. Best husband and daddy there ever was.

‘Sending love to all the women who have to do some of what is the toughest and most overwhelming experience you could ever go through on their own but also to all the dads who are kept away from their partners and new babies and feel so worried and helpless.’

Revealing she’d given birth early, Brooke posted another seriously cute snap of Elsie and added, ‘Crazy to think you were only due to come into the world today little one…’

Alongside the latest photo of her baby girl, Brooked said, ‘One whole month of utter chaos and magic. Thanks for choosing us Elsie.’

Brooke joined the cast of EastEnders in 2001, appearing as Zoe Slater’s friend Kelly until 2004.