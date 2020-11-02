We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Former Coronation Street star Brooke Vincent has announced she is pregnant with her second child.

The exciting announcement comes just a year after Brooke gave birth to her son Mexx with partner Kean Bryan in October 2019.

Brooke, who is best known for her portrayal of Sophie Webster in the popular soap, found out she was pregnant at five weeks. However, she has already decided not to do a gender reveal. Instead she will keep her new baby’s gender a secret until she welcomes them into the world next year.

She has now revealed to OK! magazine that despite having a young son already, she’s “quite chilled” about things. Brooke explained, “I’m really lucky with Mexx, because he’s a good baby”, adding that “it’s a perk having them together and growing together – that’s what I really wanted.”

The ex-soap star went on to discuss how she is enjoying this second pregnancy, remarking that, “It’s been a hard year for everyone, so it’s some nice news” and that she’s feeling “really good”.

She also acknowledged the differences between her pregnancies. Brooke added, “When I was pregnant with Mexx, it was just a massive shock to the system and I was tired all the time and didn’t understand why.”

Brooke first confirmed her pregnancy with Mexx in April 2019. She then took to Instagram in October to make the exciting announcement that she’d given birth.

In her emotional post, she wrote: “On Wednesday 23rd October at 8.14am Our Baby Boy Arrived. Mexx S J Bryan, you complete us.”

The actress has often taken to Instagram to share touching snaps. She previously made a cute baby announcement when her close friends’ child was born back in 2018.

And now learned exactly what to expect this time around. “It’s a little bit different with your second because you know what’s coming,” she explained.

Brooke’s second pregnancy comes at the same time as on-screen sister, Helen Flanagan. Flanagan has recently revealed she is expecting her third child with partner Scott Sinclair.

Video of the Week

Brooke is now in her second trimester and her due date is next spring. The two co-stars will no doubt be sharing some baby tips as the months go on.

And with Mexx to look after, Brooke is being nothing but pragmatic.

“I know what’s going on and I’ve been getting on with it a bit more,” she revealed. “I don’t really have time to be saying, ‘I’m so tired!’”