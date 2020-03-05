We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

It doesn't seem that long ago that Victoria and David Beckham welcomed their first son Brooklyn into the world.

But the eldest Beckham child celebrated his 21st birthday – and had more than one celebration to mark the occasion, and more than one huge cake too.

The first celebration was a lunch at Oswald’s private members club in London with David and Victoria, as well as his girlfriend Nicola Peltz. He was treated to a huge plate of glazed doughnuts covered in candles.

And during the meal, Nicola shared a cute picture cuddled up to her boyfriend on Instagram, which was captioned: “All about u on this special day”.

But later, Brooklyn was in for an even bigger treat, as he was served an 11-course meal by Wagyumafia, which included £140 Wagyu steaks sandwiches, sushi covered in caviar, and a HUGE birthday cake.

Victoria, David, Brooklyn’s siblings Romeo, Cruz, Harper, and his girlfriend Nicola all posted snaps of the delicious-looking food on their Instagram, as well as David’s close pal David Gardner, who was also in attendance.

Along with a cute picture of Brooklyn posing with his massive two-tiered birthday cake, he wrote: “Happy Birthday Dear Brooklyn. 21 today, where has the time gone !!! You should be very proud of yourself, you truly are a wonderful and beautiful young man❤️ Love Ya x.”

Proud mum Victoria also shared pictures from the extravagant evening, including one of herself, David and Brooklyn, which read: “Happy Birthday Brooklyn x We are so proud and love you so so much xxxx kisses.”

She later added a cute snap of all four of her children beaming, and wrote: “My babies x I love u.”