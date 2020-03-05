Trending:

‘Proud parents’ David and Victoria Beckham celebrate son Brooklyn’s 21st birthday with TWO big cakes

Hayley Minn

    • It doesn't seem that long ago that Victoria and David Beckham welcomed their first son Brooklyn into the world.

    But the eldest Beckham child celebrated his 21st birthday – and had more than one celebration to mark the occasion, and more than one huge cake too.

    The first celebration was a lunch at Oswald’s private members club in London with David and Victoria, as well as his girlfriend Nicola Peltz. He was treated to a huge plate of glazed doughnuts covered in candles.

    And during the meal, Nicola shared a cute picture cuddled up to her boyfriend on Instagram, which was captioned: “All about u on this special day”.

    But later, Brooklyn was in for an even bigger treat, as he was served an 11-course meal by Wagyumafia, which included £140 Wagyu steaks sandwiches, sushi covered in caviar, and a HUGE birthday cake.

    Victoria, David, Brooklyn’s siblings Romeo, Cruz, Harper, and his girlfriend Nicola all posted snaps of the delicious-looking food on their Instagram, as well as David’s close pal David Gardner, who was also in attendance.

    Along with a cute picture of Brooklyn posing with his massive two-tiered birthday cake, he wrote: “Happy Birthday Dear Brooklyn. 21 today, where has the time gone !!! You should be very proud of yourself, you truly are a wonderful and beautiful young man❤️ Love Ya x.”

    Proud mum Victoria also shared pictures from the extravagant evening, including one of herself, David and Brooklyn, which read: “Happy Birthday Brooklyn x We are so proud and love you so so much xxxx kisses.”

    She later added a cute snap of all four of her children beaming, and wrote: “My babies x I love u.”

