Brooklyn Beckham has confirmed engagement rumours with a sweet post dedicated to his “soulmate” Nicola Peltz.

The 21-year-old popped the question two weeks ago, just eight months after getting together.

Sharing a snap of him and 25-year-old Nicola, he wrote, ” Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day. I love you baby xx”

Brooklyn is the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham and it is thought his relationship with actress, Nicola, has been given their “blessing”.

“David and Victoria have very much given this relationship their blessing,” an insider revealed.

Congrats!