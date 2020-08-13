We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Fans of Brooklyn Beckham are convinced that his fiancée Nicola Peltz is pregnant.

The speculation began yesterday when the 25-year-old US actress shared a sweet photo of her and her husband-to-be Brooklyn on her Instagram page.

The the snap, Brooklyn, who is the eldest son of footballing legend David Beckham and former Spice Girls star Victoria Beckham, can be seen planting a kiss on Nicola’s cheek.

The shot shows Nicola wearing a floral, loose fitting dress and a pair of black heels, while Brooklyn is sporting a pair of chinos with Birkinstock sandals and a black T-shirt.

Captioning the gorgeous pic of the happy couple, Nicola penned a caption that lead fans to think she could be expecting a baby.

‘baby b,’ she penned, sending an air of suspicion into the comment section.

‘Excuse me “baby”?‘, wrote one, while another simply stated, ‘Congrats on the pregnancy.’

‘Yes somebody had to say it 😂😂 she looks pregnant,’ a third chipped in.

‘Does this mean your pregnant?❤️, a fourth asked.

The rumours that a little Beckham is on the way come weeks after 21-year-old Brooklyn popped the question.

The loved up pair shared news of the engagement online with a gorgeous photo of them gazing into each other’s eyes with Nicola’s glitzy ring on display.

‘You’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. your love is the most precious gift,’ Nicola wrote, letting fans know the wonderful update.

Thanking Brooklyn’s nine-year-old sister Harper for her photography skills, she added, ‘I love you so so much baby and thank you harper for this pic.’

‘Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day ❤️ I love you baby,’ Brooklyn wrote beside the same lovely picture.