The adorable detail in Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s engagement photo you probably didn’t notice

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Brooklyn Beckham took fans by surprise when he announced he had asked his girlfriend Nicola Peltz to marry him last weekend.

The first born son of David and Victoria Beckham and the American actress, who have been dating for eight months, confirmed the wonderful news via social media with an adorable image.

In the stunning image, the loved up couple can be seen gazing into each other’s eyes with Nicola’s stunning engagement ring glistening on her left hand.

READ MORE: David Beckham reveals the adorable way daughter Harper takes after him

When Nicola, 25, shared it online with her 1.8 million followers, she revealed a special detail behind the photograph, taken when Brooklyn popped the question earlier this month.

‘You’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. your love is the most precious gift,’ she wrote about her husband to be, before praising his nine-year-old sister Harper for her photography skills.

‘I love you so so much baby and thank you Harper for this pic.’

It seems that Harper has inherited amateur photographer Brooklyn’s eye for a good snap.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn, 21, penned a heartfelt tribute to his future wife on his own Instagram page, referencing their future together, ‘Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day ❤️ I love you baby.’

Brooklyn’s megastar parents sent their love to the happy couple too, with footballing legend David writing, ‘Congratulations to these two beautiful people ♥️ As they begin this exciting journey together we are so so happy for you guys.’

‘The MOST exciting news!! We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married! Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness 🙏🏻We all love you both so much,’ added former Spice Girl Victoria.