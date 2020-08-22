We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Brooklyn Beckham got engaged to US actress Nicola Peltz last month, giving her a £350,000 ring, but that’s just a drop in the ocean compared to how much the actual wedding day is looking to cost.

While it would be easy to assume that Brooklyn’s multimillionaire parents, Victoria and David Beckham, are footing the bill for the big day, it’s likely to be Nicola’s parents – said to be worth a reported £1.3b – as they have offered to pay the bulk.

The young couple are said to be looking at a £3m wedding venue and, despite some reports they have already tied the knot, a rep for Brooklyn declined to comment when approached by our sister publication Woman.

The venue

Brooklyn, 21, and Nicola, 25, are reportedly keen to tie the knot in the stunning Italian resort of Borgo Egnazia in Puglia, where ceremonies cost up to the £3 million mark.

According to the Daily Mail, the couple viewed the five-star hotel with Brooklyn’s mum, Victoria, who was overheard telling the couple, ‘It’s your day, we want to make it special, so whatever you want.’

The hotel – which Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel chose as their wedding venue in 2012 – features two beach clubs with private beaches, a Michelin-starred restaurant, championship golf course, a spa and a castle-like main building.

And they need not worry about slimming down the guest list, with room to fit over 400 people.

Catering by Gordon Ramsay

While Nicola’s parents are said to be paying for most of the wedding, the Beckhams have some excellent connections and count celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay as a close friend.

And it looks like he’s going to be in charge of the catering. A source revealed, ‘David and Victoria want Gordon to oversee the food for Brooklyn’s wedding day. The families are close pals and Brooklyn has previously raved about Gordon’s cuisine.

He’s top choice to be the chef designing the menu.’ We hope Gordon charges mates’ rates!

Jewish traditions

With Brooklyn’s grandfather and Nicole’s father both being Jewish, the couple are considering having Jewish traditions included in their ceremony.

A source said, ‘Nicola was raised in a Jewish household and, while her mother Claudia isn’t Jewish, her father Nelson is devout. They raised their children to uphold traditional Jewish values.

READ MORE: Brooklyn Beckham fans are convinced he and Nicola Peltz are expecting a baby

‘When they started talking about their future, Brooklyn agreed to a Jewish wedding. While it won’t be orthodox, or super religious, it will likely contain traditional elements.’

The insider added, ‘They’re not sure if they’ll have a rabbi conduct both ceremonies, but Brooklyn has already told Nicola he’ll let her take the reins – joking how he’s already under the thumb.’

David’s maternal grandfather was Jewish and he referred to himself as ‘half Jewish’ in his autobiography.

He wrote, ‘I’ve probably had more contact with Judaism than with any other religion.’

The gift of a house

The Beckhams always go big when it comes to gifts for each other and their children, so it’s not surprising that they’re planning to buy a house for Brooklyn and Nicola for their wedding present.

An insider told The Sun, ‘Although they’ll spend a lot of time in America, Brooklyn wants a base in London.

‘Victoria and David have offered to buy the house, which will be seen as a wedding gift. It’s incredibly generous, but they are like any other proud parents who want to help as much as they can. Brooklyn is eyeing up properties in east London, but nothing is off limits.’

It’s a different world!