Candice Brown's husband has confirmed the pair have split.

Tree surgeon Liam Macauly has moved out of the flat they shared above their pub in Bedfordshire and jetted off to Greece for a holiday.

Speaking after reports of a split surfaced, Liam told Mail Online, ‘There was nobody else involved. We have just sadly decided it wasn’t working.’

The pair, who first met in 2012 when Candice was working in a bar and Liam was at university studying, got engaged five years later.

At the time Liam romantically popped the question in the supermarket car park where they stopped by on their very first date.

But it wasn’t long before their relationship hit a stumbling block after photos were published of Paul Hollywood and Candice kissing.

Recalling the affect it had on their relationship at the time, Liam said, ”I’d not long asked Candice to marry me and I had to read reports that my new fiancée was seen kissing Hollywood and getting close to him.

‘That was just a kiss on her cheek and there was nothing else to it. But we had only been engaged a few days. It was a lot to have to deal with,’ he explained.

Despite the rumours, they went on to have a more idyllic wedding after tying the knot at a chateau in France in September 2018.

But the couple have since parted ways and Liam described Candice as a ‘lovely woman’ and ‘wonderful human being.’

Candice previously spoke fondly of her husband, who she described as her “biggest cheerleader” and added, ‘I know I’m very lucky. I adore him, he adores me, we’re best friends and we always will be.’

Liam has moved back to the area the couple previously lived in Ampthill, Beds which is three-miles away from the pub which Candice, 35, runs with her brother.