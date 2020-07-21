We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Star of The Great British Bake Off Candice Brown has split from her husband Liam Macauley after two years of marriage.



The pro baker, who reigned victorious on the 2016 series of the Bake Off, confirmed the sad news in a statement, saying, “Liam and I split earlier this year. It is a very sad time for both of us.”

The 35-year-old foodie tied the knot with Liam back in September 2018 with a lavish white wedding at Château de Varennes in Burgundy.

“We always said we wanted to have our wedding outdoors and, because of Liam’s job, it seemed special to us to be surrounded by trees. Walking with my dad from the main house down the pathway and across the grass to where Liam was waiting under the trees was magical,” Candice told Hello! magazine on her wedding day.

Despite returning to single life, Candice is super close with her brother Ben and regularly shares snaps of him on her social media platforms.

Earlier this month she shared a sweet photo of her sibling on his birthday, thanking him for standing by her during a “sh*te” year.

‘Happy birthday baby bro @benbrown7787 You are now old and tall and that is wonderful! This was us at @wimbledon last year having a wonderful time making up rumours about nadals itchy bum with @radioleary this year has been equally as great………. it’s bloody not it’s been shite but you’ve still been alright so fanks dude ❤️.’

Candice has also opened up about running her Milton Keynes pub, The Green Man, with Ben in the past, saying, “Sometimes people do recognise me and look shocked when I deliver their puddings personally. “I don’t shy away from hard work, and I never wanted to just lend my name to this and then disappear.

“This is completely natural for me, to live above a pub, more so than to live in a house. I love it. It’s a beautiful little flat and we’ve made it cosy and our own.”