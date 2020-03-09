We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The model turned businesswoman, who is mother to six-year-old twins Jett and Jax, admits she feels “humbled” to win the accolade.

She uploaded snaps from the ceremony and captioned them, ‘So humbled on #internationalwomensday to have been awarded celeb Mum of the Year 2020 thank u so much @mumsinbusinessassociation #MIBA2020 @leonaburtonofficial @estellekeeberofficial and the huge #mumpreneur community … u have supported and empowered me and I will always be there for u #womensupportingwomen #kindness #love #encouragement #letsmakeadifference ❤️❤️❤️ Happy Happy International Women’s Day to all you fab ladies!!!!!’

What struggles has Caprice Bourret been through?

Caprice previously opened up about her “miracle sons” after meeting her partner US multimillionaire financier Ty Comfort at the age of 39 through a mutual friend.

They struggled to start a family, suffering a miscarriage followed by several failed rounds of IVF.

At the time, Caprice revealed, ‘The doctors told me to forget getting pregnant. They discovered that the lining of my womb is so thin that no embryo could attach and grow. I was devastated.’

Ty found a fertility agency in the States where they hired a surrogate to carry and give birth to their child.

Shortly after their 32-year-old surrogate became pregnant with two of their embryos, Caprice realised she was also carrying a child.

The model mum quit Dancing on Ice earlier this year after parting ways with professional skater Hamish Gaman back in January and she reportedly chose not to attend the Dancing on Ice final on Sunday.

Caprice currently lives in London and runs successful business By Caprice.

Having previously worked with Debenhams 20 years ago – using her name on a lingerie range.

Before buying back the licence and founded By Caprice Products, selling internationally to retailers and department stores.

Juggling her business with motherhood, Caprice is hands on – she designs, models and markets lingerie, swimwear and sleepwear under her brand. She also has her own bedding range and has given talks on how to excel in business.