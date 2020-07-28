We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Congratulations!

Cara De La Hoyde and husband Nathan Massey have become proud parents again after their daughter was born following hospital dash.

Nathan took to Instagram to update fans on his wife’s progress after she was rushed to hospital at the weekend just days after Cara revealed on Thursday that she had been diagnosed with pre-eclampsia, a complication causing high blood pressure in pregnancy.

If left untreated, the complication can prove deadly for a woman and her unborn baby.

An emotional Nathan gathered his thoughts outside hospital in a video clip to reveal that Cara had given birth to their baby daughter. He captioned the clip, ‘Welcome to the world our little princess !!!! can’t wait to spend our lives together !!! @cara_delahoyde your a legend , delivered our baby safe and sound !!! What a trooper you are !!! Hats off to all the pregnant women I salute you x I would like to thank all the staff and midwifes at darenth Valley Hospital can’t thank you guys enough ! Your all un sung hero’s @nhswebsite’

It is the first baby girl for the couple who welcomed son Freddie-George in 2017.

Nathan added, ‘Really emotional this morning. Everything is good, Cara is doing great, the baby is doing great just want to say one thing us men could never in a million years go through what women do so every woman that gives birth, hats off to you because I don’t think us geezers have the pain threshold.’

But Cara even managed to pose for some Instagram posts wearing her Primark collection nightwear when her cervix was 4cms dilated and contractions had started. One fan wrote, ‘I thought I was going to die when I was 4cm dilated 😂 you look great! Good luck!’

Another added, ‘You are actually amazing having the energy to post and look so fabulous being 4cm!! Wishing you a speedy and safe delivery.’

According to the Sun Online, Cara went into labour in the early hours of this morning [28 July], and their first daughter arrived soon after at 5.45am.

It’s not yet known what name they are giving their new baby girl but watch this space…

Congratulations to you all!