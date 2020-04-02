We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The former Love Island star, who is mum to xx-year-old son Freddie, shared a sweet snap of her ultrasound and warned other pregnant mums not to worry during this difficult time.

She captioned the snap, ‘So yesterday I have my 20 week scan, I can honestly say the whole experience was so calm and the nurses are amazing ❤️ I wore gloves but I felt totally at ease & safe. If you have a scan coming up please don’t worry the hospitals are really doing everything they can to relax you. But what do we think? ‘

Is Cara De La Hoyde having a boy or girl?

And celebrity friends and fans couldn’t wait to guess whether she is having a boy or girl.

Former Jungle winner Jacqueline Jossa guessed a boy, and former TOWIE star Mario Falcone guessed a girl.

And fans are equally torn, one wrote, ‘Think girl this time. But being a boy mum is so fun especially when there’s two.’

Another put, ‘I’m having a little girl so In gonna say girl for you too.’ [sic]

Meanwhile others are keen to know whether Cara and Nathan know the sex of the baby themselves or whether they’re going to leave it a surprise.

One asked, ‘Are you doing a gender reveal? Do you not know yourself yet?’

While another was keen to know if Nathan was able to accompany Cara during the scan. She wrote, ‘Did Nathan come in with you? I have my 20 weeks scan next week and my midwife has said no partners!’

Cara and Nathan found love on Love Island 2016, before falling pregnant with their son Freddie in May 2017. He was born in December 2017 and they got engaged in the villa in July 2018 – two years after they first met, before tying the knot on June 28, 2019.

So will it be a little baby brother or sister for Freddie? We’ll all just have to wait and see…