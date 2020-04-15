We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Love Island winners Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey are already parents to son Freddie.

But, with Cara pregnant for a second time now, she has confessed it hasn’t been an enjoyable experience for her this time round, due to the fact she’s in lockdown because of coronavirus.

She shared snap of herself and Nathan cradling her blossoming baby bump on Instagram, and wrote: “I still keep forgetting that we’ve got another on the way, and to be honest with you I’m really not enjoying this pregnancy.

“It’s probably something that I shouldn’t say out loud but it’s just something that I wanted to let any other mums to be if they’re feeling the same way that I am too.”

Cara went on to point out she knows she’s lucky to be pregnant, but is desperate to see her friends and family and enjoy it with them.

She continued: “I’m sure the mums brigade will moan and tell me not to be selfish and I’m lucky to be having a baby and that there is a global crisis going on.

“And I agree with all the statements but it’s not taking away from the fact that I feel robbed of being able to enjoy this amazing time with my family and friends.”

She finished: “Nothing I or anyone can do. Just the way it is but thanks for listening and hopefully we might be free again by the time this one is nearly making an appearance.”

Cara’s husband Nathan recently opened up exclusively to GoodToKnow on being a dad to Freddie.

He confessed: “I love loads of things about being a dad, but having a bond with your son is the best thing.

“It’s a bond you’ve never had before in your life, it’s so good.”