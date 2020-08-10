We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Congratulations!

Carol McGiffin has shared a throwback snap of when she first met her toyboy husband 12 years ago.

The Loose Women panelist shared a photograph or her and Mark Cassidy from the daytime panel show’s wrap party – where they first met.

Carol, 60, captioned the snap, ‘This picture was taken at the @loosewomen wrap party on this day in 2008 when I met my husband(!) Mark @cassola21 He was 26, I was 48. They said it wouldn’t last so ha! And no sign of it ending anytime soon (bit like this sodding virus madness!) Happy Anniversary (he won’t let me use the cute name I have and have had for him almost since day 1) my love, my everything, my rock and all that other stuff I’m not very good at saying!!! ❤️❤️❤️#anniversary #love #celebration’

Fellow panelist and friend Andrea McLean wrote, ‘I remember it well! Happy anniversary you two!’ And others followed with their wishes.

One wrote, ‘Age is not even a number it is non existent . If it does exist it’s in other people’s heads which prevents their hearts from reaching out. We can meet ancient 40 year olds and very young fifty year olds, and it’s all ok. Who made the rules???? God bless you guys and congratulations!’

And another commented on Carol’s youthfulness. ‘Happy anniversary. Great photo, you look the same age as Mark in this one.’

Over the years, Carol has been outspoken on how she feels about dating a man who is 22 years younger. She said, ‘I am with a younger man and it is quite difficult when you see yourself ageing so much quicker than he is. I’ve got to try and keep it the way it is, rather than let it go downhill too quickly.’

The pair secretly married while on holiday in Thailand back in February 2018.