Carol, 59, gave her followers an update, pledging to get more families registered after an overwhelming demand.

It comes just days after she announced she was waiving the £2-a-week fee to give it away for free to children aged four to 11 to access it for homeschooling during the Coronavirus pandemic.

She tweeted, “A message for new parents trying to REGISTER on @themathsfactor . Around 50,000 children have happily joined in the last 24 hrs. We’ll be putting up a temp fix today to get YOUR child registered as quickly as possible. We WILL get everyone on within days. Thank you. With love.’

Carol Vorderman shot to fame as mathematic whizz on Channel 4 show Countdown between 1982 and 2008.

Her maths school www.themathsfactor.com is usually £2 a week but she will drop the fee so that she can help

“Grinning face with smiling eyes until schools open.”

What do parents think about Carol Vorderman’s maths help?

And the free tutorials are going down a treat with parents. One wrote, “Thank you so much for making the maths factor available to children, after pe with @thebodycoach its maths with auntie @carolvorders”

A second put, “Thank you @carolvorders It is such an incredibly kind and thoughtful gift to the children who are now homeschooling. We’ve been working through your brilliant books and can’t wait to access your site to learn even more maths. Thank you.”

Carol is just one of a host of celebrities digging deep to help teach youngsters via online platforms and social media and help their parents home school them.

Joe Wicks has been doing PE work outs every day from 9am and Myleene Klass has been teaching music lessons to her Instagram followers as parents up and down the country try to fill the roles of stay at home teacher.