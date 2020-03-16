Caroline Flack’s mother reveals heartbreaking details about private funeral

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Caroline Flack's mother Christine has spoken about the private funeral held for her daughter last week.

Christine confirmed that Caroline Flack’s funeral took place on Tuesday 10th March at Greenacres Colney, a ceremonial park near Norwich.

Speaking to The Eastern Daily Press, Christine thanked the 200 guests who ‘travelled for across the world’ to attend the two hour ceremony.

During this time, two live peformances were given by West End star Lucie Jones and Caroline’s close friend Ciara.

Describing the service, she said, “There were lots of memories, smiles but mostly tears as we all remembered Carrie and the joy she had brought to all of our lives.

“All the family would like to say thank you so much to all Carrie’s friends who travelled from all over the world to be there that day and who appreciated why we wanted to bring her back home to Norfolk.”

Christine also referenced some of the attendees, which included many of Caroline’s colleagues and friends from the world of television.

She said, “Friends included all the old pals she had either worked alongside or presented with on Fash FC, I’m A Celebrity, Xtra Factor, Love Island, friends old and new from the world of Strictly, the Bake Off and many many more.”

In addition to this, TV personality Keith Lemon made t-shirts for charity which were worn on the day by Caroline Flack’s family.

As well as Caroline’s colleagues, Christine added that, “Her friends from schooldays, college days and present day also gathered to exchange stories and pay tributes to my beautiful girl.”

The service was followed by a wake at the Black Horse pub, where many gathered to share tributes and memories of Caroline.

Christine thanked family and friends for respecting the family’s privacy, and not videoing or taking pictures of the service.