Carrie Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd gives birth and names first child after her mum

    • Billie Lourd has given birth to her first child, and named the baby after her late actress mum, Carrie Fisher

    The American Horror Story actress revealed she and her fiance, Austen Rydell, have welcomed a baby boy.

    Billie shared a snap of her newborn son’s feet, along with his name – revealing one of his middle names pays homage to his grandma’s surname.

    She captioned the photo, ‘Introducing: Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell.’

    Kingston looked like he was paying tribute to Star Wars in a space-inspired babygro too – and it would make sense given that both Carrie and Billie have starred in the franchise.

    Neither Billie nor Austen had revealed they were expecting a baby, so even some of their friends were shocked by the news.
    Billie’s Scream Queens co-star Jamie Lee Curtis commented, ‘WAIT WHAT???
    And many other celebs rushed to congratulate the pair, including Rumer Willis, who wrote, ‘Oh my goodness congratulations!!! So happy for you lovely!

    Billie’s Scream Queens co-star, Lea Michele, who also gave birth to her first son recently, added, ‘He’s finally here! So happy for you! Boy moms!
    In June, Billie and Austen announced they were engaged.

    Austen captioned a photo, ‘She said YES!! (Actually she said “Duhhh”) But I guess that’s even better than yes?!?

    ✨💞✨Sending my love to anyone who has lost a mother and anyone who might just be having a complicated Mother’s Day this year. This is my 4th Mother’s Day without my Momby and days like today are never easy, but I’ve found that doing things that make me feel more connected to her make it a little easier – watching her favorite movies, listening to music we listened to together, looking through old pictures and my personal favorite – eating + drinking things she loved. (Today I’m going to watch Postcards from The Edge, listen to Tom Petty + Dire Straits, have a fried mozzarella from La Scala and have a couple Coca-Colas with an aggressive amount of ice). Happy Mother’s Day, but Mother’s Day can be more than just one adjective, so sad Mother’s Day / weird Mother’s Day / funny Mother’s Day / angry Mother’s Day / or any combination of the above. ❤️

    In May, Billie shared a black-and-white photograph of herself as a baby with her mum, Carrie, on Instagram to mark Mother’s Day in the US.

    Sending my love to anyone who has lost a mother and anyone who might just be having a complicated Mother’s Day this year,’ she wrote in the caption.

    This is my 4th Mother’s Day without my Momby and days like today are never easy, but I’ve found that doing things that make me feel more connected to her make it a little easier.’