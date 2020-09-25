We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Billie Lourd has given birth to her first child, and named the baby after her late actress mum, Carrie Fisher

The American Horror Story actress revealed she and her fiance, Austen Rydell, have welcomed a baby boy.

Billie shared a snap of her newborn son’s feet, along with his name – revealing one of his middle names pays homage to his grandma’s surname. View this post on Instagram 👑💙👑Introducing: 💙👑💙Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell💙👑💙 A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on Sep 24, 2020 at 5:06pm PDT She captioned the photo, ‘Introducing: Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell.’ Kingston looked like he was paying tribute to Star Wars in a space-inspired babygro too – and it would make sense given that both Carrie and Billie have starred in the franchise.

Neither Billie nor Austen had revealed they were expecting a baby, so even some of their friends were shocked by the news.

Billie’s Scream Queens co-star Jamie Lee Curtis commented, ‘WAIT WHAT???‘

And many other celebs rushed to congratulate the pair, including Rumer Willis, who wrote, ‘Oh my goodness congratulations!!! So happy for you lovely!‘

Billie’s Scream Queens co-star, Lea Michele, who also gave birth to her first son recently, added, ‘He’s finally here! So happy for you! Boy moms!‘

In June, Billie and Austen announced they were engaged.