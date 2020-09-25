Billie Lourd has given birth to her first child, and named the baby after her late actress mum, Carrie Fisher
The American Horror Story actress revealed she and her fiance, Austen Rydell, have welcomed a baby boy.
Billie shared a snap of her newborn son’s feet, along with his name – revealing one of his middle names pays homage to his grandma’s surname.
She captioned the photo, ‘Introducing: Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell.’
Kingston looked like he was paying tribute to Star Wars in a space-inspired babygro too – and it would make sense given that both Carrie and Billie have starred in the franchise.
Austen captioned a photo, ‘She said YES!! (Actually she said “Duhhh”) But I guess that’s even better than yes?!?‘
In May, Billie shared a black-and-white photograph of herself as a baby with her mum, Carrie, on Instagram to mark Mother’s Day in the US.
‘Sending my love to anyone who has lost a mother and anyone who might just be having a complicated Mother’s Day this year,’ she wrote in the caption.
‘This is my 4th Mother’s Day without my Momby and days like today are never easy, but I’ve found that doing things that make me feel more connected to her make it a little easier.’