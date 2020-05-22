We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Catherine Tyldesley and her husband Tom Pitfield celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary yesterday in lockdown.

And the former Coronation Street star gave her Instagram followers a peek into their wedding day, as she shared loads of unseen pictures from the big day, also paying tribute to her hubby in a long, gushy post.

In the pictures from their wedding, held at Colshaw Hall in Cheshire, Catherine is absolutely beaming and looking gorgeous in her Phillip Armstrong wedding dress as Tom walks her down the aisle.

She wrote: “What we have achieved in the last few years is nothing short of amazing.

“Thank you for always giving me wings. For supporting my hopes and dreams- it is through our dreams that our souls truly shine. Thank you for being the best daddy in the world.

“For constantly cooking awesome food. For tidying up my mess 24/7. For every song/ dance and monologue that you’ve patiently sat through.

“For telling me I look beautiful even when I’m wearing Harry Potter PJs/covered in baby sick/ have the worst lockdown hair known to man.

“For every time you’ve held my hand behind the sequins and sparkles and quietly whispered, ‘I’m here. You can do this.'”

The Strictly star continued: “For trekking around the world/up and down the Uk because mummy has a new job that her heart needs to do. For loving my parents as much as I do. For scrubbing my fake tan of the tiles. For hoovering up my lost extensions/false lashes. For supporting my mental health/erratic hormones.

“I love you. I love you every day- non stop. Thankyou for every beautiful day you give us. You’re soul is the kindest and funniest of souls. You’re a rare bread my love- I plan on keeping you for a very long time indeed. Love you pickle.”

The post also included pictures of the happy couple with their five-year-old son Alfie, when he was first born.