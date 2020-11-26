We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Celebrity Big Brother star Heavy D has died at the age of 43.

The Storage Hunters presenter, whose real name is Colin Newell, had reportedly “gone missing” and hadn’t been on social media for the last two weeks.

And his friend, Nick Nevern announced the news on Twitter.

He wrote, ‘I’m very shocked & saddened to hear of the passing of my friend @HeavyHeavyd.

‘You lived your life the way you wanted… U always brought a smile to my face bro and lifted any room you were in’.

Since the announcement, a friend has claimed Heavy D was found dead on his kitchen floor by his brothers after a suspected heart attack, but a post-mortem is set to take place in the coming days to officially determine his cause of death.

Lorna Onabanjo has claimed she was the last person to see him alive after enjoying a night in at her Essex home on November 14 with a few drinks, playing Monopoly and singing karaoke.

She said her pal had been “feeling a bit down” but tried her best to “raise his spirits” during their recent time together.

Speaking to the MailOnline, she added, “He went home and no one ever heard of him again.”

Heavy D’s pal was later contacted by his concerned relatives after they had failed to hear from him.

Video of the Week

“Some of his brothers went around to his home in North London and they saw his body through a window on the kitchen floor,” she said. “At the moment it’s suspected he died of a heart attack but we won’t know until after a post mortem.”

Heavy D first found fame as a bidder on the UK version of reality TV auction show Storage Hunters, and became known for his larger than life personality.

He then appeared on the celebrity version of Big Brother in 2016, and was evicted in the fourth week.